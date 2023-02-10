Dehradun, Feb 10 (PTI) A day after a protest against recruitment exam paper leaks here turned violent, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said some political organisations which have lost ground across the country are instigating the youth for their own interests.

He said the protest turned violent as "elements from outside" joined it and efforts are being made to identify them.

A protest by youths against recruitment examination paper leaks turned violent when the protestors clashed with police personnel and hurled stones at them on Thursday.

Some youths were injured as police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protestors.

"We have been saying all along that some political organisations which have lost ground not just in Uttarakhand but all over the country are instigating the youth to serve their own interests. The protest turned violent as elements from outside joined it. It is being ascertained who they were," Dhami told reporters here, without taking any names.

After the question papers for an exam were leaked, Dhami said, it was cancelled and fresh dates were announced. No examination fee was taken from the students and they were also allowed to travel to their exam centres in Uttarakhand Roadways buses free of cost.

"We did all this only because we wanted to protect the students' interests. We want to tell our sons and daughters to focus on their preparations for the forthcoming examinations. All examinations will now be held with probity and transparency," he said.

As promised to the youth, the promulgation of an ordinance to prevent the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations in the state, making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence, was approved on Thursday, the chief minister said.

The ordinance has a provision for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore for those indulging in or facilitating the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations from printing question papers to publishing results.

It also has a provision for the confiscation of property made by those found guilty.

Dhami said all examinations will come under the ambit of this ordinance and students who are found cheating will be disqualified from appearing in any examination for 10 years.

"The ordinance has been sent to the governor. It will become a law after he gives his consent to it. We have made the sternest anti-copying law in the country," he said.

Several paper leak cases have rocked Uttarakhand in recent months with more than 40 people already put behind bars in connection with them.

