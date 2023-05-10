Dehradun, May 10 (PTI) Uttarakhand has registered more than 3,000 lumpy skin disease cases over the past four days, Animal Husbandry Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said on Wednesday.

He told reporters that 3,131 lumpy skin disease cases have been registered in the hill state at present, out of which 1,669 have recovered.

Lumpy skin disease is an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, also known as Neethling virus. The disease is characterised by large fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes.

"The death rate due to the disease is 1.02 per cent, while the recovery rate is 53.3 per cent," the minister said.

He also said that inter-state movement of bovines has been stopped for the time being and a drive launched to vaccinate them.

More than 7 lakh bovines are to be vaccinated in the state against the disease, Bahuguna said, adding that the exercise will be completed in 10-12 days.

Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital and Pithoragarh districts in Kumaon region are the worst affected by the disease followed by Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Pauri, he said.

On 16 mules dying during the first 15 days of the Chardham Yatra this year, the minister said the number of fatalities is significantly less than last year when 47 deaths of mules were reported in the first 15 days of the yatra.

He attributed it to better facilities created by the state government for the care of mules operating on the route and stricter punishment for mule operators who violate the rules.

