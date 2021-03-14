Pithoragarh, Mar 13 (PTI) Two leopards were found dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh and Champawat districts, according to officials on Saturday.

Pithoragarh Forest Range Officer Dinesh Joshi said a five-year-old leopard was found dead in the forests of Gaina village. He said the autopsy revealed that the leopard died of hunger around 10 days ago.

In another case, a 10-month-old leopardess was found dead in the Pati range of the Champawat forest division.

Manohar Singh Semia, an officer from the Champawat division, said the leopardess died in a clash with another leopard.

