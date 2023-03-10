Dehradun, Mar 10 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission on Friday cancelled the results of an examination held for the appointment of junior engineers after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe confirmed the use of unfair means by candidates.

The exam will now be held afresh, the UKPSC said.

The results of the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service written examination and interview have been cancelled after the SIT confirmed the use of unfair means by candidates, said Secretary Incharge, UKPSC, Avadhesh Kumar Singh.

The examination will now be held afresh and the dates will be announced in the second week of April, he said.

The examination for the appointment of junior engineers was held from May 7-9 last year and the results were announced in August.

