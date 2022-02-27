New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) IndiGo will operate two flights to Budapest to bring back Indians who are stranded in Ukraine, according to an official.

The flights will be operated on Monday and Tuesday from Delhi. They will first fly to Istanbul and then to Budapest in Hungary. In the return leg, the flights will come to Istanbul and then to Delhi.

Amid the intensifying conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Indian government is bringing back its citizens stranded in Ukraine.

Currently, Air India is operating evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians in the Eastern European country.

