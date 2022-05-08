Guwahati, May 8 (PTI) A day after the ULFA(I) claimed that it executed two members, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said the episode should serve as a lesson for youths who wish to join the proscribed outfit.

He also reiterated his appeal to the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) for peace talks, stating that such ‘tejor faku' (bloodshed) will not lead to any development.

It is the court which gives the death sentence, the judge pronounces it. But before that, both sides are heard, Sarma said, when asked by reporters on the sidelines of a programme here for his reaction to the ULFA (I) purportedly executing two of its cadres.

“If we understand the meaning of these words (death sentence), we won't use such words… This should serve as a lesson for Assamese youths who may want to join ULFA (I).

“If Assamese people continue killing fellow citizens, development cannot happen. That is why I have repeatedly asked ULFA (I) to come for talks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, speaking at another event here, denied ULFA(I)'s allegation of planting spies within the outfit.

“The current state government has shown interest in talks with the ULFA(I) and Paresh Barua (its chief) has also responded in a positive manner. In such a situation, why will Assam Police plant spies and spoil the situation?” Mahanta said.

“It (executing the two cadres) is their internal matter and we are not linked with it in any way… No one has a count of how many people ULFA (I) has killed over the years in the name of armed struggle,” he added.

The ULFA(I) had on Saturday claimed to have carried out a “death sentence” against two of its cadres for allegedly spying for government agencies and instigating other cadres to leave the organisation.

The outfit had declared a cessation of hostilities in May last year, soon after the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government assumed power in Assam.

