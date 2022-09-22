New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): A special court on Thursday sent accused Shaim Ahmed in Amravati's Umesh Kolhe murder case to National Investigation Agency custody till October 1.

Shaim Ahmed had been absconding for the past 92 days and had a bounty of Rs 2 lakhs on him. He was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday in Mumbai.

However, Shaim's lawyer claimed that he was here to surrender before the court but was picked up arbitrarily by NIA from the court premises.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) argued that the accused was in possession of a weapon when he was arrested. The SSP further added that there are two other accused who have been absconding to date and one of them is believed to be out of India. Moreover, the murder weapon and mobile phones are yet to be recovered.

The SSP added that it was learnt during the investigation that the people whom the accused met during this period of over 90 days were involved in the case. "We need to verify the people who were harbouring him and their involvement in the case", said the SSP.

The NIA further asked for 14-day custody and said that they would conduct a 360-degree investigation now that the accused is in custody.

However, Shaim Ahmed's defence lawyer did not object to the police custody demand but argued that he the accused wanted to surrender.

"I was already before this court to surrender and was ready to cooperate. I was ready to tell NIA about my role and whatever I knew about the case. But my arbitrary arrest from the court premises before I could surrender has affected my rights," said the defence lawyer.

The NIA responded that the accused was not arrested from the court premises, but was taken to the police station for identity verification where he was arrested.

The NIA further added, "If he wished to co-operate why did he wait for 92 days and remain absconding, even after his family's multiple messages?"

"No illegality or arbitrary activity was involved in the arrest. He was taken for verification and was arrested in our office", said the NIA.

The remand proceedings are over and the court is yet to pass an order on remand. Though the defence lawyer has no objection to the accused being sent to NIA custody as the lawyer believes that the accused wanted to surrender. (ANI)

