Mumbai, September 22: On Thursday, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP EAMCET or EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result. Candidates who applied for admission to Engineering and other courses through the AP EAMCET counselling can visit the offocial website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in in order to check their seaat allotment result.

Candidates will require their login details to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result. Meanwhile, candidates who have been selected in the first round can report for admission from September 23 to 27. As per reports, classwork for the same batch will begin on September 26. IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Released at ibps.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Steps To Check AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result:

Viist the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "AP EAMCET 2022" link

Enter using your login details

Click on submit

Your AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference

