Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said he was unable to find any reason to be satisfied with the conviction in the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A Kolkata court convicted prime accused Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, of raping and murdering the on-duty doctor at the state-run hospital, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests.

"I am unable to find any reason to be satisfied with this conviction. Maybe an investigation was carried out in this matter, there was a trial and the accused would be punished. But, when there was so much tampering of evidence, you have to understand that there were big names who were protected by the state government as well as by the police," Chowdhury said.

The Sealdah court, where Roy's trial was held, will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday.

Referring to the 1990 rape and murder of Hetal Parekh, in which accused Dhananjay Chatterjee was given the death penalty, Chowdhury said, "There could be a capital punishment for the convict in this case as well. Kolkata had seen capital punishment earlier when Dhananjay was hanged. But even after everything, I would say that I am not satisfied."

