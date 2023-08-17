New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Edtech firm Unacademy has sacked a teacher, identified as Karan Sangwan, who appealed students to vote for educated candidates.

Sangwan has started his own YouTube channel and announced that he will post details around the controversy on August 19.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Worried Over Formation of Opposition Bloc INDIA, Says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

"From the past few days a video has been going viral due to which I am in controversy and because of that controversy my several students who are preparing for judicial services examinations are facing a lot of consequences. Along with them I have to also face consequences," Sangwan said.

In the controversial video mentioned by Sangwan, he appealed to students to vote for educated candidates next time.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Meitei Body Urges Center Not To Hold Talk With Kuki Militant Outfits.

The former teacher at the edtech firm shared with his students that his job has been terminated.

Unacademy did not comment on the queries in this regard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)