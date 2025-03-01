New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Delhi Police have arrested an uncle-nephew duo of burglars who were allegedly scouting South Delhi's Neb Sarai area for potential thefts and burglaries, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the duo has been identified as Nishan Singh (40) and Sulender (24), who hail from Madhya Pradesh.

"Both men were caught during a routine police patrol, leading to the recovery of two button-actuated knives, housebreaking tools and a stolen motorcycle," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankita Chauhan said.

She added that on the night of February 28, a police team was patrolling near the forest area of Sainik Farms. The team spotted two men on a motorcycle acting suspiciously. When the suspects tried to flee, the officers quickly apprehended them after a brief chase, she said.

The officer further added that upon questioning, the duo could not explain their presence in the area and were found to be carrying knives and tools used for breaking into houses.

The motorcycle they were using had been stolen from the Mehrauli area.

During interrogation, the men admitted they were scouting the area for potential thefts and burglaries.

The two men had a plan to avoid detection by police. They would steal motorcycles for their operations, conduct reconnaissance in different neighbourhoods, and then leave Delhi immediately after committing crimes.

Nishan was previously involved in three other criminal cases, including thefts in Geeta Colony, Farsh Bazar, and Jagatpuri.

The police have registered cases under the Arms Act and further investigation is ongoing, the officer said.

