Jaipur, Feb 4 (PTI) A labourer was trapped on Friday under the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed in Kekri town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said.

The owner of the house identified as Munna Khan and two labourers were present inside the three-story building on Kekri-Ajmer Highway at the time of the incident, SHO Kekri Sudhir Kumar Upadhyay said.

Khan and one of the labourers have been rescued while the third person is still trapped, they said.

