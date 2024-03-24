Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 24 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav celebrated Holi with tribals on Sunday. He asserted that under the Modi government, the Bhagoria festival would be developed as a national festival.

CM Mohan Yadav said, "Bhagoria festival is being celebrated for the last thousand years ahead of Holi by the tribal community. After harvesting crops this is a ritual celebrated with music and dance. Under the Modi government, Bhagoria Haat will be developed as a national festival. It will give an introduction of the culture to the world and boost tourism. Hope the festival of colours fulfils the wishes of everyone."

Earlier President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

The president upheld the spirit of the Holi festival in her message and said, "Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage."

"May this festival of colours bring happiness into everyone's life and motivate all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal," she added.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called 'Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (ANI)

