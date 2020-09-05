Palghar, Sep 5 (PTI) The Palghar district rural police on Saturday nabbed a 21-year-old undertrial who had escaped from Jalgaon district jail in Maharashtra in July, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Gaurav Vijay Patil from a locality in Boisar, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

Also Read | Indian Railways Suffer Loss of Over Rs 100 Crore Due to 3-Day Agitation by Tana Bhagats in Jhakhand.

Patil and two of his associates had escaped from Jalgaon district jail on July 25 after threatening a guard at gunpoint, the official said.

Following the incident, an offence under section 307 attempt to murder among other provisions of IPC and Arms Act was registered against the accused, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Clocks Over 20,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours, Highest In Single Day So Far.

Another escapee and a person who helped them flee the jail have already been nabbed, said station house officer at Zillapeth police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)