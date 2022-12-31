Nagpur, December 31: Security was beefed up at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday after an unidentified caller threatened to blow it up with a bomb, police said. Mumbai: Threat of Bomb Blast on December 31 Received by Police Control Room, Caller Arrested.

"A phone call was received at the Police Control Room at 1 pm. A man threatened to blow up the RSS headquarters in Mahal area with a bomb," said DCP, Zone III, Gorakh Bhamre. Mumbai Police Receive Call About Bombs Being Planted in Malls, Cinema Halls and Other Parts of City, Late-Night Searches Found Nothing Suspicious.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and a dog squad were summoned and conducted a thorough checking of the premises but nothing suspicious was found, he said. Patrolling has been intensified as a precautionary measure, the DCP said, adding that police are tracking the phone number to identify the caller.

