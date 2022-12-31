The Mumbai Police Control Room had received a threat call to blow up the city on eve of the 31st night. The phone call was received on the helpline number of the control room. Police arrested a man who was in a drunken state and phoned the city police control room and claimed falsely that he he has weapons & RDX. Mumbai Police Receive Call About Bombs Being Planted in Malls, Cinema Halls and Other Parts of City, Late-Night Searches Found Nothing Suspicious.

Mumbai Police Control Room received a call last night warning of blasts in the city on 31st Dec. The caller named one Azhar from UP, also stated he has weapons & RDX. Probe revealed that one Narendra Kavle made the call in a drunken state. Man arrested, case registered. — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

