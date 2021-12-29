Noida, Dec 29 (PTI) Two men allegedly assaulted an on-duty policeman and fled with his INSAS service rifle in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Wednesday, officials said.

An FIR has been lodged against the two unidentified men and four teams have been formed to arrest them at the earliest and recover the police weapon, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bijnor) Pravin Ranjan Singh said.

Also Read | 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Singer Sahdev Dirdo Recovering Well After Road Accident, Reveals Badshah.

“The incident took place in the Afzalgarh area around 1 am. The accused were on a motorcycle when they got into an altercation with a truck driver and his helper on the road after which a police official and a homeguard from a nearby picket reached the spot,” Singh said.

“Soon, the duo engaged in a duel with the police constable, too. They hit him on his head and fled with his INSAS rifle along with its bullets,” the officer said.

Also Read | New Year 2022 Celebrations: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory for New Year's Eve, Warns of Strict Action Against Drunken Driving, Overspeeding and Reckless Driving.

He said the FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (causing hurt during robbery), 333 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Surveillance teams and dog squads have also been deployed to trace the assailants, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)