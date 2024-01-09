New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Two unidentified persons fired rounds of bullets at a property office in an attempt to rob money within the limits of Delhi's Dwarka North Police Station on Tuesday, said officials.

The police upon receiving the information reached the spot of the incident.

Also Read | Delhi Road Accident: Mother-Toddler Killed While Crossing Road in Motorcycle and Two-Wheeler Collision; Case Registered.

As per the information received, the incident occurred at around 11.45 am.

"Two persons came on a motorcycle and one of them entered the office, he dropped a letter demanding money and then fired some rounds which hit the glass of the office," the complainant stated.

Also Read | Republic Day 2024: In a First, All-women Contingent of Delhi Police to March Down Kartavya Path in 26 January Parade.

No casualties or injuries to any individual have been reported in the incident, said police.

The officials further mentioned that a case under the appropriate sections of law like attempt to murder and extortion attempt has been registered at Dwarka North Police Station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused persons, said police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)