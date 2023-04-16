A group of men allegedly broke into a house in Nellore district and committed robbery (Photo/ANI)

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): A group of unidentified robbers allegedly broke into a house in Nellor district of Andhra Pradesh and robbed Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and gold, police said on Sunday.

The alleged incident of robbery took place in the Kavali Brindavanam housing colony in the Nellore district of the state on Sunday.

Suri, the complainant alleged that the thieves broke the locks and committed the robbery when everyone was sleeping in the house.

"Gold ornaments and a huge amount of cash are missing," Suri claimed.

It is estimated that more than 150 grams of gold and Rs 2.50 lakh in cash were stolen, they said.

A case has been registered by the police under relevant sections of the Indian penal code. "We have launched an investigation," police said.

Upon receiving the information, a dog squad team was called on the spot to help solve the robbery case.

More details are awaited (ANI)

