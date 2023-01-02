Noida, Jan 2 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found on Monday on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway that connects Uttar Pradesh and Haryana via Greater Noida, prompting the police to launch an investigation, an official said.

The body was spotted in the morning around 7 and bears injury marks on head, hands and legs, according to the police official.

The body was found in the Dadri police station area, the official said.

"During preliminary investigation, it appeared as if the woman was hit by some vehicle after which she died. The body bore injury marks also," the police official said.

The police said further probe into the case is underway and efforts are on to establish the identity of the woman.

