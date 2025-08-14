New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday chaired an important meeting in New Delhi with various state agriculture ministers, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Dr ML Jat, along with senior officials and scientists from several states, the ministry said on Thursday.

Discussions covered a wide range of topics -- shortage of fertilisers and urea, certification of bio-stimulants, preparations for the upcoming Rabi crop under the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', the National Mission on Natural Farming, increasing pulses and oilseeds production, the 5-year agricultural action plan, settlement of crop insurance claims in flood and disaster-affected areas, and publicising the toll-free number for resolving farmers' grievances.

Chouhan began the meeting by extending greetings for Independence Day. He informed that a two-day conference on the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' for the Rabi crop will be organised in New Delhi on September 15-16, and the formal launch of the campaign will be held on October 3, 2025, coinciding with Vijay Parv.

The campaign will run from October 3 to Dhanteras on October 18.

He urged all state agriculture ministers to prepare seriously for this initiative. He added that he would formally write to the Chief Ministers of the states to ensure the presence of Agriculture Ministers and senior agriculture department officials at the conference. Chouhan also asked the ministers to gather data on fertiliser requirements for the Rabi season and come prepared for an in-depth discussion at the conference.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the National Mission on Natural Farming, which will be launched by the Prime Minister on August 23.

Chouhan directed officials to ensure full readiness to meet the mission's targets and discussed the progress under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in 100 districts.

The Minister also deliberated on increasing the production of pulses and oilseeds, and urged State Agriculture Ministers to personally lead and promote these important missions, schemes, and campaigns in their states. He stressed that the country must strengthen the production of pulses and oilseeds to meet our national demand.

Raising the issue of fake fertilisers and urea once again, Chouhan called upon state governments to take strict action. He noted that around 30,000 bio-stimulant products were being sold earlier, many without proper certification.

So far, only 600 bio-stimulants have been certified. He directed officials to ensure that only these certified products reach farmers, and stressed that forcing farmers to purchase other products along with fertilisers is wrong and that strict action should be taken against it.

During the meeting, various Agriculture Ministers shared their respective on-ground challenges with the Union Minister.

Agriculture Ministers from Rajasthan (Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena), Uttar Pradesh (Surya Pratap Shahi), Madhya Pradesh (Aindal Singh Kanshana), Bihar (Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary), Karnataka (N. Cheluvarayaswamy), Uttarakhand (Ganesh Joshi), Chhattisgarh (Ramvichar Netam), as well as representatives from Gujarat (Raghavjibhai Patel) and Punjab (Gurmeet Singh Khuddian), requested additional urea supplies. Ministers from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also reported crop damage due to natural disasters and sought additional financial assistance.

Chouhan said that there could be two main reasons for the increased demand for urea: first, an increase in the sowing of rice, maize, and other crops due to good rainfall; second, possible misuse of urea for non-agricultural purposes. If the demand is genuinely for farming needs, urea will certainly be supplied -- the ministry is working promptly on this.

However, if there is any suspicion of misuse, it will be seen as a serious matter that will invite strict action. Chouhan urged all State Agriculture Ministers to ensure proper use of urea by forming monitoring committees and strengthening oversight mechanisms.

The Union Minister also instructed officials to prepare the outline for a 5-year agricultural action plan by incorporating suggestions from progressive farmers, experts, and other stakeholders. He also directed wider publicising of the ministry's toll-free number for resolving public welfare issues.

On the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Chouhan emphasised that the government is committed to ensuring complete transparency in its implementation. Compensation is being directly transferred to farmers' accounts through digital payment. If any insurance company or state government delays claim settlement, an additional 12% interest will have to be paid directly to farmers' accounts.

In conclusion, Chouhan reiterated the Prime Minister's call to adopt Swadeshi and asserted that under no circumstances will the interests of the agriculture sector or the citizens of the country be compromised. The interests of farmers, as well as livestock rearers and fishermen, will be safeguarded, and the government remains committed to the nation's goal of agricultural development. (ANI)

