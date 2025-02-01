Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday hit out at the Union Budget as "brazenly partial" and "anti-farmer".

The Budget was hugely disappointing as it was "anti-farmers" since there was nothing on loan waiver for them and no big concessions have been shown for MSMEs, which provided employment to maximum people followed by agriculture sector.

The Budget was a jackpot for Bihar; one that does not treat all the states on a par and "brazenly partial" and a mere mirage. "The Budget appeared to be only for Bihar and not for the union government. This is against federalism," Selvaperunthagai alleged in a statement.

On the increased exemption limit of Rs 12 lakh for personal income tax, Selvaperunthagai said only about 3 crore people actually paid income tax and the relief, applies only to a small fraction of the 140 crore people.

The Finance Minister must, therefore, explain the concessions provided to the rest of the people in the country. "The BJP-led government is not for the poor and the ordinary people. The increased exemption is in support of those who get high income. I condemn this strongly on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress," he said.

