New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Lauding the Union Budget 2022-23 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Tuesday, Chairperson of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Soma Mondal, said the budget envisages higher public investment and capital spending by the government.

"The union budget for Financial Year 2022-23 holds promise for faster economic development putting the Indian economy on a still higher trajectory of growth. It envisages higher public investment and capital spending by the Government," said Mondal.

Also Read | Bihar: Miscreants Pose As Income Tax Officials Rob Cash, Gold Worth Rs 35 Lakh From Contractor’s House.

She further stated that the budget lays a direct focus on intensifying the infrastructure development activities through the PM Gati Shakti programme.

"There is a direct focus on intensifying the infrastructure developmental activities through the PM Gati Shakti Programme with seven engines of growth, focus on highways network, PM Awas Yojna in rural and urban areas, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme, etc," she added.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: 40-Year-Old Pilot Duped Of Rs 99,999 By Cyber Fraudsters On Pretext Of Updating His Bank’s KYC Details.

She asserted that the budget also focuses on the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector which will trigger enhanced economic activities.

"The additional focus on the MSME sector will also trigger enhanced economic activities. These efforts are sure to have a positive impact on the overall economy and it augurs well for the steel sector," the SAIL chairperson said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha and later in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)