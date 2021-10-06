New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over five years.

Addressing a Cabinet briefing, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "Union Cabinet approves setting up of seven PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crores over five years. Move inspired by 5F vision of PM Modi - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign."

Also Read | Gurugram Authorities Conduct Demolition Drive in Banjara Market.

The Cabinet also approved Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "Union Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted Railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) for FY20-21. About 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railway employees are likely to benefit from the decision." (ANI)

Also Read | Dead Cockroach Found Afloat in Jamun Bowl, Bengaluru Hotel Ordered to Pay Rs 55,000 to Customer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)