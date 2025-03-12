New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday held a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in he national capital.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF)-ruled Kerala and the BJP-led Centre have differences over various issues, including on relief package for disaster-hit Wayanad and central funds.

Against this backdrop, the meeting assumes significance as Kerala has raised various demands with the Centre amid financial woes faced by the state.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar and Kerala government's Special Representative in the national capital K V Thomas were also present at the meeting.

In a post on X, Sitharaman's office shared a picture of the meeting.

Details about the meeting could not be immediately ascertained.

