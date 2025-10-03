New Delhi [India], October 3(ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Thursday presided as the Chief Guest at the 3rd Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda stated, "With state-of-the-art facilities such as advanced MRI, CT scanner, PET-CT, endoscopy suites, and bronchoscopy suites now in place, AIIMS Bilaspur has made remarkable progress within just three years of its establishment." He added, "The fact that people from nearby states are also seeking treatment at AIIMS Bilaspur highlights the growing trust and confidence in this institute."

Nadda reiterated the government's commitment to providing quality medical services. He noted significant achievements in nuclear medicine, cancer care, and renal transplants. "A major milestone for Himachal Pradesh has been the reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure. Whereas earlier people had to travel to PGI Chandigarh, today AIIMS Bilaspur meets the high-end tertiary medical needs of the region," he stated.

Regarding medical education, the Union Health Minister announced that 127 posts have recently been sanctioned for AIIMS Bilaspur, comprising 29 faculty and 98 non-faculty positions. He added that the Selection Committee will remain active for one year and is mandated to conduct at least four interview rounds to ensure these posts are filled promptly.

Nadda announced plans for a 500-bed Vishram Sadan at AIIMS Bilaspur to accommodate patients travelling from distant areas. Additionally, Rs 165 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of Type III, IV, and V quarters, as well as UG student hostels, and Rs 5 crore for an indoor stadium.

Emphasising the importance of upholding the AIIMS brand's reputation, Nadda called for replicating the successes of other AIIMS institutions by maintaining quality care and fostering innovation. He highlighted the recent initiative to organise short-term exchange programs between AIIMS centres across the country.

He also mentioned the formation of a team, in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Indian Institute of Public Administration, to visit all AIIMS institutes and develop a future roadmap for departmental growth and sustainability.

Nadda further highlighted the substantial increase in medical education over the past 11 years. "There are now 808 medical colleges in the country. Annual UG medical seats have grown from around 35,000 to 1.25 lakh. In the last Cabinet, the Hon'ble Prime Minister sanctioned 5,000 new UG and PG seats in government medical colleges," he stated. He added that in the next five years, an additional 75,000 medical seats will be introduced in government medical institutions.

During the event, the institute's Kulgeet was officially released, symbolising the spirit and ethos of AIIMS Bilaspur. The proceedings also included a special award distribution ceremony, where meritorious students, in recognition of their outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements, were felicitated by the Union Health Minister.

Nadda was joined by Anurag Thakur, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha; Harsh Mahajan, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha; Jai Ram Thakur, Ex-Chief Minister & Leader of Opposition, Himachal Pradesh and Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Health Minister, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

