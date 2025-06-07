Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 7 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda has called for a unified effort from the government, industry, academia, and citizens to promote safe and healthy eating practices across the country, particularly among children.

Speaking during the launch of 'Stop Obesity by Eating Safe and Healthy' initiative on World Food Safety Day 2025 at NIMHANS in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Nadda underscored the importance of food safety and nutrition.

He announced a new government initiative within the NCERT curriculum aimed at educating students about healthy dietary habits. "It becomes the collective responsibility of the government, industry, academia and every individual to ensure that we eat right," he said.

"Safe food nurtures health, builds immunity, while the unsafe food compromises life, especially for the most vulnerable, our children. The advertisements that are coming attract our children to all kinds of food, and that's why we have started a campaign in the NCERT curriculum on what to eat, what not to eat for the children. Therefore, it's important to educate kids not just about sugar, but also about overall calorie intake," he added.

"As per recent diabetes study conducted by ICMR, obesity is no longer confined to urban areas. Rural regions are now increasingly grappling with the same challenge, highlighting the growing need for public awareness and healthy food habits," said Nadda.

Earlier in a post on X, Nadda marked World Food Safety Day, saying, "This World Food Safety Day, we come together to raise awareness about the essential role of safe and hygienic food in safeguarding health and reducing foodborne diseases. Food is the fuel that keeps us going every day. When we focus on food safety, we're protecting our health and the well-being of families everywhere."

"This year's theme, "Food Safety: Science in Action," celebrates how science and technology is protecting our food quality and safety at every stage," he added.

World Food Safety Day, observed globally every June 7, serves as a reminder that food safety is crucial for both good health and economic development. (ANI)

