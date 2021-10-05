New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been conferred a PhD degree from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research.

Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University where Mandaviya got PhD degree on Tuesday tweeted, "We are very happy to inform that our student and Union Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya has obtained PhD degree on 'Role of Gram Vidyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges'. We hope that his study will strengthen rural higher education."

The minister tagged the university in a tweet and said: "I thank the university, my guide and everyone who supported me in my research journey. This PhD journey has taken me from gross knowledge to subtle knowledge. This is a very important milestone in my life."

He commenced his PhD education on December 18, 2017 and completed the same on October 01, 2021. (ANI)

