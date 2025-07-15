By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): In a major push to promote healthier lifestyles and combat the rise of obesity and Non-Communicable Diseases like diabetes and heart disease among others, the Union Health Ministry has proposed to prominently display boards indicating the amount of oil and sugar content in popular snacks, such as pizzas and burgers as well as samosas, vada paav, kachori among others, in schools, offices, institutions, Departments/Offices/autonomous bodies and organisations.

The directions have been mentioned in a letter written by the Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health, Punya Salila Srivastava which states, "We are proposing the display of Sugar and Oil Boards as an initiative to promote healthier dietary habits in various settings. These boards serve as visual behavioural nudges in schools, offices, public institutions, etc., displaying key information about hidden fats and sugars in everyday foods."

"In the same spirit, I request you to issue directions kindly to Departments/Offices/autonomous bodies and other public institutions/organisations under your Ministry to Install Oil and Sugar Board displays (Digital/ Static posters etc) in common areas (cafeterias, lobbies, meeting rooms and other public spaces) to raise awareness on harmful consumption," Srivastava requested

The directions issued mentions about the high fat and Sugary drinks like Pizzas 471g includes 1377 kcal 40g of fat,1 Burger 247g includes 20.5g of fat, French fries 117g 342 kcal 17 g fat, 10 Pakoras 130g 351Kcal 26g of fat, 1 Samosa 100g 362kcal 28g of fat etc.

"Print health messages on all official stationery (letterheads, envelopes, notepads, folders, etc.) and publications to reinforce daily reminders on fighting obesity," stated the directions.

"India is witnessing a rise in obesity among both adults and children. As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) 2019-21, over one in five adults in urban areas are overweight or obese. The prevalence of childhood obesity is impacted by poor dietary habits and reduced physical activity. As per The Lancet GBD 2021 obesity forecasting study, published in 2025, the number of overweight and obese adults in India is projected to rise from 18 crores in 2021 to 44.9 crores by 2050, making it the country with the second-highest global burden," the letter read.

"Obesity significantly raises the risk of Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and certain cancers. It also affects mental health, mobility, and quality of life, and imposes a heavy economic burden through increased healthcare costs and productivity losses. Early prevention and health promotion are critical to reversing these trends," the letter further emphasised, on obesity related illnesses.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has given a clarion call to combat obesity through lifestyle changes. At the Opening Ceremony of the 384th National Games in Dehradun on 28th January 2025, Hon'ble Prime Minister invoked the Fit India Campaign and urged citizens to adopt active, healthy lifestyles as part of the broader vision of a Swasth Bharat. In his Mann Ki Baat, he called for a 10% reduction in oil consumption," Srivastava said

"In response to this national appeal, and as part of the Ministry's flagship initiatives under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), it is imperative to promote sustainable behavioural changes in our workplaces. These include reducing excessive consumption of oil and sugar, both of which are key contributors to rising rates of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other lifestyle-related disorders," the letter said. (ANI)

