New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), rolled out a month-long Delhi Metro campaign, focused on women's and girls' health and well-being, at the Sultanpur Metro Station on Wednesday.

The campaign, beginning from December 10, 2025, to January 10, 2026, aims to reach millions of commuters with messages displayed on metro trains and select stations, highlighting the importance of women's safety, health and wellbeing; reducing the digital divide; improving access to mental health support for women; PC&PNDT and TB awareness.

Speaking to ANI, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said, "We had a very vibrant and participative 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan', where more than 11 crore people participated. So, we thought to carry forward this message to all our metro travellers as well. And therefore, we decided with the help of WHO, they came forward that they would like to do a train wrap-up with us. And so we picked up two key messages. One is Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar and Sashakt Bharat...We have made great strides in improving our sex ratio, but we still have a long way to go. And we want people to be aware of the PCPNDT Act, and therefore, we have this campaign. Further on, we are also spreading the message of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan...We are again grateful to WHO for organising this wrap-up, and we hope that the message of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan goes to everybody."

Addressing the event, she added, "A family or a nation cannot truly progress unless women are healthy. The health and safety of women are critical issues. Through this Delhi Metro campaign, we hope to spread this message to a wide segment of the public. This is a powerful medium to take the message directly to the people."

On the other hand, Dr Catharina Boehme, Officer-in-Charge, WHO South-East Asia, stated, "This campaign, 'Healthy Women, Healthy Nation,' means a lot to me personally, because all over the world and in India, many women still face stigma due to cultural norms. They don't have access to good health care. They face diagnostic delays, for example, for tuberculosis and many other diseases. I want this to become your campaign, everybody's campaign on behalf of the World Health Organisation and on behalf of the government of India."

Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, joined the flag-off alongside WHO and partner UN agencies.

The launch also featured a performance by WeBhor, an all-women band, reflecting the collective spirit of the campaign and celebrating women's resilience, dignity, and empowerment. Dignitaries and participants then joined the inaugural campaign ride, reflecting shared responsibility to promote safety, respect and well-being for women and girls.

Meera Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Geetu Joshi, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion. (ANI)

