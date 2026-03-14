VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 14: In most of Asia, power outages are common and expected.

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Factories always plan around them. Cold storage operators factor them into daily routines. Hotels have procedures, checklists, and staff training in place for when the grid fails. Generators are regularly maintained, fuel is stocked, and people know exactly what to do when the lights go out.

Because outages are expected, they are also easy to recognise. Everything stops. The site reacts.

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What's harder to acknowledge is that, even on sites that plan well for outages, production and other losses continue to pile up on days when the power never officially goes off.

Sometimes it's nothing more than a brief pause on a line. Just long enough for a controller to lose its place and need a reset. Somewhere else, a compressor trips, comes back on its own, but runs the rest of the shift a little hotter than usual. A refrigeration alarm might show up in the early hours, then clear before anyone decides it's worth looking at. In a hotel, a lift can stop between floors for a few seconds, doors closed, lights on, before carrying on as if nothing happened.

None of that shows up as an outage. The majority never gets written down.

And yet, over time, they often cost more than the outages that everyone prepares for.

Why outages don't explain most operational losses

When the power goes out completely, nobody has to guess what happened. The site knows. Everything stops, alarms go off, and people move into a routine they've rehearsed before. Backup systems cut in, staff follow the steps they know, and once the supply stabilises, operations resume.

The problems that really wear people down tend to come from elsewhere. They show up during partial drops, awkward restorations, switching moments, or brief disturbances that don't qualify as an emergency. The power hasn't failed enough to trigger a full response, but it's unstable enough to cause trouble and damage anyway.

These events don't stop everything. They stop just enough.

Sensitive controls reset. Automation loses its place. Processes drift out of tolerance. Equipment is stressed at exactly the wrong moment, during restart or ramp-up.

Because the power never "failed," the incident gets blamed elsewhere. Perhaps on the machine. On the operator, on maintenance, or even on bad luck.

Outages are counted. Micro-interruptions are unnoticed and absorbed.

The real trouble usually starts after the power comes back.

A line stops, then starts again, and suddenly what's on it isn't quite clear anymore. It's not obviously wrong, but it doesn't feel right either. Someone stands there for a moment deciding what to do with it. Cold rooms have their own version of this. An alarm pops up overnight, clears on its own, and by morning, the temperature looks fine, but the question mark is still there. Drives trip, restart, and the machine runs, just not exactly the way it did before. A bit louder. A bit rougher. Enough for someone to notice, not enough to shut it down.

Nothing has actually "failed" in the formal sense. It just leaves a trail of small decisions nobody wanted to make.

Instability forces people to make judgment calls. Scrap or keep. Restart now or wait. Push through, or slow down.

Those decisions carry a cost, but the cost is spread out over time. A bit of waste here, some overtime there. Extra wear that only shows up months later. Nothing large enough, on its own, to trigger a full investigation.

So the site keeps moving, and the losses keep silently accumulating.

Why generators don't protect you from micro-interruptions

Many sites assume that having a generator solves the power problem.

It doesn't. It solves a specific problem.

Generators are good at supplying power after the grid has failed long enough for the system to recognise the outage, start the set, and transfer load. They are not designed to smooth the messy seconds before and after that process.

The reality is that the initial power transfer itself can introduce significant disturbances. Voltage dips. Frequency swings. Phase imbalance. None of it is dramatic; all of it can upset sensitive equipment.

That's why operators can say, without contradiction, "We have a generator," and still complain about unexplained stoppages and resets.

They're describing two different layers of the same issue.

Solar can improve energy balance without improving continuity

Solar adds another layer to the picture.

On paper, it helps. It reduces grid dependence. It lowers energy cost. It comes with dashboards that show production in clean, reassuring curves.

Solar production data does not accurately reflect what happens during disturbances.

A site can have excellent solar output and still experience repeated micro-interruptions due to a whole variety of issues, such as unstable grid conditions, switching events, or internal distribution issues. Solar does not prevent those by default, and in some configurations, it can make transitions far more complex.

This matters because it shapes decision-making. When the only visible data is energy produced, it's easy to assume that generation is the answer to operational pain.

Very often, it isn't.

The difference between backup and continuity

Most sites still talk about power in terms of backup.

Backup is built around a simple idea. Something goes wrong, the lights go out, and another system takes over. There's a clear break in events, a clear response, and then things carry on. It's a model that makes sense if failure is occasional and obvious.

Continuity is very different. It assumes the power won't just fail cleanly and politely. It assumes it can cause damage, will wobble, dip, recover, and misbehave in ways that don't quite justify a full response, but still cause disruption.

In the continuity world, the challenge isn't keeping the site alive for hours. It's getting through short, awkward moments without losing your footing. Keeping controls running smoothly while everything else settles. Avoiding unnecessary restarts. Allowing the system to absorb disturbances rather than amplify them.

Once you look at it that way, micro-interruptions stop being edge cases. They start to look like part of the normal operating environment, something the site has to deal with every day, whether it admits it or not.

Why do these problems keep slipping through?

These events don't get ignored because people don't care. They're ignored because they're hard to identify.

They're hard to prove unless someone is actively looking for them. Many of them happen late at night or between shifts, when there's nobody around to analyze causes. And they don't belong cleanly to any one team, which means they're easy to pass around without ever landing anywhere.

Production teams notice the symptoms. Maintenance teams deal with the damage. Electrical teams look at the supply. Finance sees the cost showing up in different places. Everyone is experiencing a real part of the problem, but no one is seeing the whole thing as a common cause.

So the site inevitably adapts. Resets become normal. Small workarounds turn into normal habits. People learn which machines need a bit of patience and which alarms can be ignored. Power instability stops being an issue to solve and becomes part of the normal operational background.

That's where it always gets really expensive.

What changes when sites stop guessing?

The turning point usually comes when a site decides to treat these events as real operational incidents rather than background inconveniences.

If micro-interruptions and faults are measured, logged, and correlated with process behaviour, the story becomes clear. Patterns replace anecdotes. Timelines replace arguments.

Sites discover that many of their "random" problems are anything but. The same disturbance appears under the same conditions. The same equipment is repeatedly exposed because it sits on the wrong part of the distribution system.

Teams that work across multiple commercial environments tend to recognise this quickly. Operators like Solaren, with exposure to factories, cold storage facilities, and other sensitive sites in less forgiving grid conditions, often see that the biggest gains come not from adding more equipment, but from understanding what actually happens during those brief, disruptive moments.

Once the site can see the events, fixes become smaller and more targeted. Spending becomes calmer. Surprises become rarer.

The question most sites never ask

Most businesses already pay for micro-interruptions.They just don't deliberately pay for them.

They pay through waste, wear, downtime, and frustration, spread thinly enough that it never looks like one problem.

The uncomfortable question is not, "Do we need more power?"

It's, "What is happening to our power between outages?"

Until that question is answered, outages will keep getting blamed for problems they didn't cause, and micro-interruptions will keep quietly doing the damage.

They are not obvious. They just keep taking bites.

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)