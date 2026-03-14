PNN

New Delhi [India], March 14: Goenka Jewellers is one of the leading brands in lab-grown diamond jewellery in India. In the ever-evolving luxury jewellery landscape, Goenka Jewellers emerges with the perfect blend of timeless elegance, sustainability, and modern technology.

Also Read | US Precision Strikes Obliterate 90 Military Targets on Iran's Kharg Island; Donald Trump Warns Oil Infrastructure Could Be Next.

Goenka Jewellers is set to open another store in Kolkata by March 20, 2026, to provide an indulging experience to all the customers with their stunning lab-grown diamond jewellery.

Goenka Jewellers is dedicated to offering lab-grown diamonds crafted from CVD techniques at the most affordable prices. For many years, they have been working tirelessly to educate their buyers about the lab-grown diamond jewellery at pioneering stores in Kolkata and Delhi. With this experience, they are set to open a new store in Kolkata to offer an indulgent and informative shopping experience.

Also Read | Sonipat Girls Fight Video: Viral Clip of '10-Lakh Fees' University Campus Fight Trends As 'Shawarma Guy' Steals Spotlight.

With skilled artisans and modern technologies, Goenka Jewellers' lab-grown diamond earrings jewellery is a regal and sustainable choice. Goenka Jewellers takes pride in offering 1-carat to 18-carat lab-grown diamond jewellery, with personal customizations. In addition, they also specialize in solitaire diamond jewellery. By choosing them, you are choosing sustainability and elegant designs at affordable prices.

At their global website and physical boutiques, they offer special customization for each piece, so you can flaunt pieces crafted to your preference. Their extensive, stunning collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery includes:

1.Lab-Grown Solitaire Diamond Jewellery

2.Lab-Grown Diamond Earrings

3.Lab-Grown Diamond Necklaces

4.Lab-Grown Diamond Rings

5.Lab-Grown Diamond Bangles

6.Lab-Grown Diamond Bracelets

7.Lab-Grown Diamond Pendants

With the profound understanding, Goenka Jewellers offers 100% exchange offers and a lifetime warranty. They do not just offer a safety net for a lifetime, but also an IGI and GIA certificate for each piece of lab-grown diamond jewellery.

About Goenka Jewellers

Goenka Jewellers was founded in 2006 by Ashok Goenka and Arpan Goenka. Earlier, it was known as Goenka Jewellers Private Limited, but later transitioned to a proprietorship structure.

Goenka Jewellers serves customers worldwide through its website and offers a real experience at physical boutiques in Kolkata and Delhi. Along with their pioneering stores, they are set to open another in Kolkata on March 20, 2026, at Camac Street, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Contact Information

Company Name: Goenka Jewellers

Contact/Helpline Number: +919830096144 / +919830252262

Email ID: sales@goenkajewellers.com

Website: https://goenkajewellers.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)