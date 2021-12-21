New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in New Delhi on the issue of border realignment and alignment between two states.

"Union Home Minister met me and Arunachal Pradesh CM primarily on the issue of border realignment and alignment between the two states," Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told ANI after the meeting.

Also Read | Robert Vadra Threatens Legal Action Over Hacking of Children's Instagram Accounts.

"We have made some progress and the next round of discussion between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will take place in the month of January," he added.

Assam CM also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital today. (ANI)

Also Read | Govt Doesn’t agree with India’s Rank in World Press Freedom Index, Says I&B Minister Anurag Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)