New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla visited Assam on Tuesday to attend the second edition of the state's superintendents of police (SP) conference at the oil township of Duliajan.

Bhalla, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer of 1984 batch, will interact with the district SPs who have gathered to review work done in the last six months.

Also Read | Delhi Logs 5,481 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Since May 16.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had chaired the inaugural day of the meeting on Monday.

Bhalla is expected to give a motivational speech to the SPs of all districts of Assam about various aspects of law and order and the country's prevailing security situation, sources said.

Also Read | Molnupiravir, COVID-19 Antiviral Drug, Launched in India at Rs 1,399 For Mild to Moderate Infection.

Duliajan is located about 50 km from Dibrugarh, where Bhalla was the Deputy Commissioner in early 1990s.

Union Minister of State Rameswar Teli, state cabinet ministers Atul Bora and Sanjoy Kishan, chief secretary Jishnu Barua, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and senior officers of the Army and air force had attended Monday's inaugural session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)