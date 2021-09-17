Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Sports and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited and met patients at the Kamla Nehru Hospital on Friday on the occasion of the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the visit, both ministers interacted with the patients and distributed fruits to them. State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj also accompanied both ministers.

Anurag Thakur, while talking to media said, "I would like to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on behalf of crores of Indians. I would like to thank the PM for being able to manage and lead the country through the Covid crisis, right from the manufacturing vaccines to delivering 76 crore jabs in a record time. He has dedicated his whole life to service and his country. His birthday is being celebrated as 'Sewa Saptah' by the BJP workers across the country. I have come here to see and distribute fruits to the patients. I would like to greet and thank the covid warriors, doctors and paramedical staff too."

On the Golden Jubilee of the state, Thakur added, "We are celebrating 50 years of our existence as a state. It is time to look back at our accomplishments and make aims while looking forward to the future."

Thakur said that for the 'Sewa Saptah' he had started mobile ambulances, provided treatment to 6 lakh people till now. The aim is to add 15 more ambulances and provide treatment for free in the next five years.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also said, "It is a very important day for us all since we are celebrating the birthday of our Prime Minister. We wish him a very happy birthday on behalf of our state. A lot of Sewa work will be carried out in the country in the coming days at various levels under the Sewa Saptah. It is a coincidence that we are also celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our state too and on this occasion, a special assembly session will be held, which will be addressed by the President of India."

The BJP has made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Modi with the launch of the "Seva or Samarpan Abhiyan" campaign. The campaign will begin on September 17 and conclude on October 7. (ANI)

