New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur met the Oscar-winning team behind 'The Elephant Whisperers' at his residence in Delhi on Thursday.

During the interaction, Thakur said that the power of India's storytelling is unmatched!.

The Minister met with Kartiki Gonsalves, Director and Cinematographer, Guneet Moonga, Producer and Monica from Netflix.

Expressing his pleasure at one such story winning the Oscar he said that "Elephant Whisperers is a 'trunk' full of heartwarming, socially relevant and cinematographically enthralling masterpiece! I am delighted to meet Guneet and Kartiki and learn about their amazing journey while making this spellbinding documentary."

He further said, "The documentary beautifully depicts our social responsibility, impact and efforts towards conservation along with the delicate balance humans share with nature - in the most heartwarming way is truly worth applause."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Oscar-winning documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared pictures from the meeting with 'The Elephant Whisperers' team and wrote, "The cinematic brilliance and success of 'The Elephant Whisperers' has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud. @guneetm @EarthSpectrum."

In the pictures, PM Modi can be seen posing with Guneet and Kartiki and with while they hold their Oscar awards.

Team 'The Elephant Whisperers' made every Indian proud by winning Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards for their documentary

Helmed by debutant Kartiki Gonsalves, the 41-minute short documentary movie explores the tentative yet precious bond between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his caretakers - a mahout couple named Bomman and Bellie - who devote their lives to protect him from poachers and raise him.

The project, which is backed by Guneet's banner Sikhya Entertainment, beat four other contenders to clinch the statuette in the Best Documentary Short Category, making it the first Indian documentary and one of only two Indian productions to win an Oscar (the other one being 'RRR').

'The Elephant Whisperers' was nominated against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?', 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'.

This is the second Oscar win for Guneet. She had previously served as an executive producer on 'Period. End of Sentence', which won the 2019 Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. (ANI

