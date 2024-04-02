Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday came down heavily on the Aam Aadmi Party leaders for their alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam.

Anurag Thakur was attending a social media volunteer meet at the farmhouse of BJP candidate Chaudhary Kanwar Singh Tanwar in Aroha.

While speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "Aam Aadmi Party first fooled the people of Delhi by promising to work as an anti-corrupt government and then looted the public. Their ministers have been in jail. It shows how corrupt the Aam Aadmi Party and the Delhi CM are".

Thakur accused several AAP leaders of being involved in similar scandals, like the liquor scam, portraying the party as corrupt and Kejriwal as a rigidly dishonest figure.

"One after the other, corrupt leaders of AAP went to jail. They betrayed the people of Delhi, it is very unfortunate. Most of their leaders are trapped in the liquor scam. Some are in jail for six months and some for one and a half years, this shows how corrupt the Aam Aadmi Party is and how dishonest Arvind Kejriwal is," Thakur said.

Thakur further slammed Samajwadi party leader Dharmendra Yadav for expressing grief over the death of gangster Mukhtar Ansari.

He criticized SP leader Dharmendra Yadav's act of placing flowers on the grave of Mukhtar Ansari, stating that some politicians stoop so low in politics that they even openly support mafia dons.

Thakur recalled instances where such figures were welcomed at political rallies by top leaders, illustrating the degradation of politics. He asserted that the end of these mafia dons and their supporters is near and prosperity and progress will prevail.

"There was a time when the former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav used to conduct rallies and was joined by these mafia dons. Gone are those days now. Those mafia dons are gone," Thakur asserted. (ANI)

