New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday underlined four important measures for compliance on sexual allegations.

He was replying in Rajya Sabha on sexual allegations by wrestlers and mentioned several proactive steps taken to ensure the safety and well-being of female athletes.

In his letter, the union minister said, "Sports Authority of India has issued detailed instructions on June 15, 2022, to NSFs to ensure a safe and positive environment in sports by making all stakeholders aware that there is an expectation, at all times, of appropriate behaviour consistent with the core values of sportsmanship and appropriate moral conduct."

The Union Minister also addressed the following measures that have been advised for compliance.

Firstly, the union minister noted, "Woman coach to be a mandatory part of any contingent with female athletes during domestic/international camps and competition exposures.

Secondly, he said, "Compliance Officer to be appointed in all National Coaching Camps and Foreign Exposures for communicating regularly with athletes and others to ensure that the guidelines are being followed as well as enforced as per the Standard Operating Procedure on prevention of sexual harassment in sports and also ensuring reporting of violation to the responsible authorities."

"Pre-camp sensitization modules are to be designed and presented to all athletes, coaches and support staff together before the commencement of any National Coaching Camp and Foreign Exposure," he added.

Lastly, the union minister noted, "Increasing the strength of women Coaches/Support Staff in National Coaching Camps by respective NSFs."

Earlier in the day, a Delhi court granted regular bail to outgoing Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the Federation's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar Singh in the sexual harassment case registered by several wrestlers.

The Court also imposed several bail conditions that the accused shall directly or indirectly not induce the complainants or witnesses and shall not leave the country without the permission of the court.

The next date of the hearing is July 28 for scrutiny of documents. The court, earlier in the day kept the order reserved after the conclusion of the arguments of all sides. (ANI)

