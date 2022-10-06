Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed a range of issues, an official spokesperson said.

Athawale, the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, met Sinha at Raj Bhawan here.

They discussed a range of issues related to backward classes, senior citizens, drug-abuse and other special schemes aimed at social and economic empowerment of people, the spokesperson said.

Athawale also shared his views on the present developmental scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Gulam Ali Khatana, also called on the Lt Governor and discussed various issues pertaining to public welfare, the spokesperson said.

Sinha, while interacting with the newly-elected, MP observed the Union Territory administration is working on all fronts to make every section of the society an equal stakeholder in the development process of Jammu and Kashmir.

We are reaching out to the last person in the queue with all benefits of government schemes and the rapid socio-economic growth taking place in the Union Territory for ensuring inclusive and equitable development for all, Sinha said.

