Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) Union minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday undertook a 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Haryana to Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district and highlighted the achievements of the Modi government.

After covering nearly 200 km under the yatra, the Union Labour Minister addressed a gathering in Jhunjhunu's Khandwa area in the presence of Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders.

Yadav said the Modi government took many decisions to improve the lives of people. For youths, he said the government eliminated the process of interview for the recruitment of class 3 and 4 employees.

He said the government has done work to promote all classes.

Rajasthan BJP general secretary Bhajan Lal and other leaders were also present during the address.

Yadav will resume the yatra on August 19 from Alwar. He will be taking out the yatra in Alwar, Jaipur and Ajmer from August 19 to 21.

