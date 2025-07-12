Padra (Gujarat) [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister and Gujarat BJP President CR Patil met the people injured in the July 9 Gambhira bridge collapse at SSJ Hospital in Vadodara.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Gambhira bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Vadodara has risen to 20 after one of the person died in the hospital, officials said on Friday.

The Vadodara Collector, Anil Dhameliya, said that the relief team has been active for more than 48 hours.

"Our entire team is active here since the day before yesterday... The locals have given very good community support in the rescue operations. One death occurred in the hospital today... The death toll is 20," the collector told reporters here.

A section of the Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand collapsed on July 9 and fell into the Mahisagar river below.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ordered a high-level inquiry into the recent bridge collapse on the Mujpur-Gambhira bridge connecting Vadodara and Anand.

The Chief Minister has entrusted a team of experts to conduct a detailed investigation and prepare a report on the repairs, inspections, and quality checks carried out on the bridge.

According to the Department of Information, based on the preliminary investigation, four officers have been suspended with immediate effect. NM Naikwala (Executive Engineer), UC Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), RT Patel (Deputy Executive Engineer), and JV Shah (Assistant Engineer) have been suspended with immediate effect.

The Chief Minister has also directed that thorough inspections be carried out on other bridges in the state to ensure public safety.

Reacting to the incident, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP leadership and the central government of crossing all "limits of indifference" in the name of governance, alleging that recent tragedies like the Gujarat bridge collapse and the Ahmedabad plane crash were the result of a "leadership crisis," "rampant corruption," and "incompetence."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the Gambhira bridge collapse incident in Gujarat's Vadodara on Wednesday, should be thoroughly investigated.

"It is extremely unfortunate. Such incidents should be thoroughly investigated," the Congress MP told ANI. (ANI)

