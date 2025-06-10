Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 10 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the International Conference of Young Scientists at IIT Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the conference brings together a vibrant community of young academicians from various scientific fields, noting that over 200 delegates from 60 countries are participating in this event.

Also Read | Bhimrao Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in Mirzapur: Unidentified Individuals Deface Ambedkar Statue in Uttar Pradesh, Local Stage Protest (See Pics).

"I am happy to be present at the inaugural ceremony of the Global Young Academics Annual Conference hosted by IIT Hyderabad. This conference brings together a vibrant community of young academicians from various scientific fields. Over 200 delegates from 60 countries are participating in this event, where they will share insights on emerging scientific dynamics, global responsibilities, and India's growing role as a knowledge hub. "Such gatherings play a crucial role in fostering a new and robust scientific ecosystem in the country," Pradhan told mediapersons.

On Saturday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

Also Read | Meghalaya Travel Guide: Shillong, Cherrapunji, Mawlynnong, Dawki and More, Explore the Scenic Beauty of the Northeastern State.

Pradhan, Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a hostel and staff quarters at Prime Minister Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-2.

The Union Minister Pradhan and CM Yadav also performed a ritual and inaugurated the hostel and staff quarters.

In an X post, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared glimpses of the event and appreciated Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sandipani Vidyalaya for working to create meritorious students under the National Education Policy 2020.

He wrote, "Today, along with Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav ji, Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot ji and other colleagues, inaugurated the new hostel and staff quarters of PM Shri School Navodaya Vidyalaya-2 in Alot, Ratlam and Sandipani Vidyalaya, Alot."

"I am happy that the state governments, including Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sandipani Vidyalaya, are working at a rapid pace on the vision of creating meritorious students in the National Education Policy - 2020," he added.

He also mentioned that Navodaya Vidyalayas have performed excellently, and more than 1100 students from these schools have been selected for IITs all over the country.

"This time, the performance of Navodaya Vidyalayas has been excellent. More than 1100 students selected in IIT from all over the country are from Navodaya Vidyalayas. It is a matter of even more satisfaction for us that more than half of these students are from poor and deprived sections. I have full faith that in the coming years, the students of PM Shri Navodaya Vidyalaya-2, A lot will also make their place in prestigious institutions like IIT, NEET, NIT," Dharmendra Pradhan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)