Khammam (Telangana) [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the flood-affected areas of Khammam district of Telangana on Sunday and took stock of the situation.

Along with Union Minister Reddy, Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Etala Rajender also visit flood-affected areas in Khammam district.

He had an interaction with the locals, and he further conveyed that the victims said that the government of the state is not properly cooperating during floods.

Taking it to a social media post on X, G Kishan Reddy wrote, "Today I visited 16th Division Damsalapuram of Khammam town in Telangana. I visited the areas inundated due to heavy floods and spoke to the flood victims there and inquired about flood prevention measures and rehabilitation programs. The victims informed that there is no proper cooperation from the government."

Earlier on September 7, BJP leader Prakash Reddy assured the people of Telangana on Saturday that all possible financial assistance will be given by the Union Government to the state amid the ongoing flood situation and that people of the state would be given all the support by the government.

While speaking to ANI, the BJP leader mentioned the visit by the Union Agriculture Minister to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to inspect the flood affected areas.

"The agriculture minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the instructions of the prime minister, along with MoS Home, Bandi Sanjay visited the flood-affected areas in Khammam district. He also visited Vijayawada, a major city in Andhra Pradesh, which is affected by the floods. Finally yesterday and the day before yesterday, the minister assured total support to both the states," he said.

Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan had described the floods in Khammam district as "unprecedented" and one that was not witnessed in the region for the last 30 years.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on September 2, declared the immediate assistance of Rs 5 crore to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, and Suryapet.

Moreover, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to appeal to the central government to declare the floods in the state a national calamity. (ANI)

