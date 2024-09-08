New Delhi, September 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the sixth list of ten candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The sixth list includes BJP's RS Pathania to contest from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone to contest from Bandipora.

According to the list, the BJP has fielded Mohd Irnees Karnahi from Karnah, Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara, Abdul Rashid Khan from Sonawari, Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora, Faqir Mohammad Khan from Gurez (ST), and RS Pathania from Udhampur East.

BJP releases its sixth list of 6 candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. RS Pathania to contest from Udhampur East, Naseer Ahmad Lone to contest from Bandipora.

Political parties have stepped up their electoral preparedness in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, going to polls in the third week of September. Polling would be held in three phases starting from September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 8. The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party have mentioned the restoration of Article 370 in their manifestos. The BJP, on the other hand, said that Article 370 has become a thing of the past.

The upcoming elections are the first polls to be held in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who released the party manifesto in Jammu on Friday, launched a scathing attack on Congress and the National Conference's manifesto on Saturday.

Shah said that they want to spread terrorism, snatch reservations of Gujjars, Bakarwal, Paharis, and Dalits, release criminals, and start LOC trade with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has made 25 promises, focussing on women, youths, Kashmiri Pandits, restoring temples and wiping out terrorismBJP J-K chief Ravinder Raina described the manifesto as a 'people's manifesto'.

BJP, in its manifesto, focused on women-led development in Jammu and Kashmir. It promised to implement 'Maa Samman Yojana' to provide Rs 18,000 per year to the senior most woman in every household in Jammu and Kashmir. It also promised to provide assistance through the state government for Women SHGs on the issue of interest on bank loans.

The National Conference and the Congress party are fighting the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir together. The Samajwadi Party (SP) has also extended its support to the Congress and National Conference alliance in the J-K polls. There are a total number of 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 7 seats are reserved for SCs and 9 seats are reserved for STs.

According to the Election Commission of India, Jammu and Kashmir has 88.06 lakh eligible electors. In the previous Assembly elections, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) won 28 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 25, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) won 15, and the Congress won 12.

