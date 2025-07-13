Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday accused the Opposition of politicising the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and sought to know who all experienced "stomach aches" when the Election Commission reviews the voter list.

"It is the Election Commission's right and responsibility to conduct the elections in accordance with the system provided by the Constitution, to conduct them fairly, without any controversy. If the Election Commission reviews the voter list regarding the fairness of the elections, then that is a matter of their jurisdiction," Shekhawat told reporters.

"There is no need for anyone to have any doubt or suspicion in this. However, some tried to politicise this issue. The Supreme Court verdict was also issued on the same lines. My second question is: Which people are experiencing stomachaches if the Election Commission reviews the voter list after the Supreme Court's order?" he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain today said that the ECI is conducting the exercise with "good intentions."

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, "The verification is going on. There is no controversy in the SIR scheme. The Election Commission is running this campaign with good intentions. The Election Commission is a constitutional institution on which the whole country has faith. It has conducted not one but many elections and has handled those elections very well. It has been praised all over the world."

Referring to the Supreme Court's stance on the matter, he added, "Many people went to the Supreme Court regarding the revision of the voter list, and the Supreme Court refused to stop it. Rohingya, Bangladeshi, Burmese and Nepali have been found in the voters list. Biharis will vote in Bihar to elect the Chief Minister of Bihar. There is no need for the voters of Bihar to be afraid. The Election Commission will cooperate fully..."

Meanwhile, a large number of individuals from Nepal, Bangladesh and Myanmar have been found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with Aadhaar cards, domicile certificates and ration cards during house-to-house visits carried out as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar, according to sources.

The State will have assembly polls later in the year. ECI sources said that after a proper enquiry to be conducted from 1 Aug till 30 Aug, if found true, such names shall not be included in the final list to be published on September 30.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said till Saturday evening, 80.11 per cent of electors in Bihar submitted their forms, adding that the commission is moving ahead to complete the collection of Enumeration Forms (EFs) before the stipulated time on July 25. (ANI)

