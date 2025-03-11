New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) A brief heated exchange of words took place in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday between Union minister Piyush Goyal and Congress leader Kumari Selja, who was in the Chair, during the discussion on the Manipur Budget.

Participating in the discussion, TMC member Sayani Ghosh mentioned various incidents that occurred in Manipur in the last more than two years and criticised the BJP.

Some BJP members objected to the references.

Referring to the remarks by the TMC member, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "This is a gross abuse of the Chair's indulgence... it is absolutely not acceptable... The rules have to be followed".

In response, Selja, who was in the Chair, told the minister, "No, you cannot point fingers at the Chair".

Meanwhile, Ghosh also said that the President's rule was imposed in Manipur not to restore peace but to salvage the BJP's political reputation after months of inaction.

During her speech, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai also intervened to respond to certain references.

