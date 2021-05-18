New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh dispatched consignments of face masks, sanitiser and other COVID-19-related materials for Jammu and Srinagar on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

He said that similar consignments had been sent to the six districts of Jammu and Kashmir falling in his Udhampur parliamentary constituency earlier.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, had now sought to arrange similar consignments for other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister said it is not easily feasible to arrange very huge supplies from voluntary sources but he, with the cooperation of like-minded citizens, will try to reach out as far as possible to different areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said that even though he is convalescing after COVID-19 infection which required hospitalisation, he is maintaining contact at different levels in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the northeastern states, the statement said.

The minister said he has been regularly in touch with the administration in different districts as well as the authorities of government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister appreciated the community work undertaken by BJP workers and several voluntary agencies amid the pandemic.

He reiterated his call to all political parties to rise above differences and unitedly fight India's war against COVID-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

