Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday visited flood-affected areas in Kathua district and said modern nanotechnology-based water filter plants had been deployed to ensure safe drinking water and prevent disease outbreaks.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said large areas had been inundated and agricultural land submerged.

"Here, water has filled in the area, and the farming fields are submerged. DC and SGM have worked to level the water, but we need to assess the damage. Fortunately, no one was physically harmed. Now, we must prevent any disease or epidemic spread afterwards," he said.

The Minister said that innovative water filter plants based on nanotechnology had been installed in the district for the first time.

"Now, we must prevent any disease or epidemic spread afterwards. In the last 5-6 days, DC sir and I researched arrangements, exploring institutes in Maharashtra. I believe this is the first time water filter plants are used here. Based on modern nanotechnology, DC sir has provided a water filter plant. It is a Rs 50 lakh machine that modernly purifies 3,000 litres of water, enough for a village," the Union Minister said.

The Union Minister added that further cooperation from industrialists was expected for future needs, with the DC submitting immediate and long-term assistance estimates.

"In the future, we will expect more cooperation from the industrialists... Since that day, DC has made two estimates: for immediate and long-term assistance, which have been submitted. Prime Minister Modi has reiterated that all assistance will be provided. The entire government, including BRO, NHAI, and Jammu and Kashmir, is involved. We expect to receive appropriate assistance as our estimates progress," Singh said.

Earlier, Singh had organised a free lunch for patients and attendants at the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua.

In the past few days, several parts in Jammu and Kashmir were lashed with continuous heavy rainfall, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

On Thursday, authorities in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district began relocating families affected by continuous landslides in the Kalaban village, where land sinking has impacted nearly 70 families since last Saturday.

A land drift activity has triggered the massive landslide, because of which more than 25 residential structures were completely damaged. (ANI)

