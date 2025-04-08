New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, announced the launch of the Inter-AIIMS Referral portal, developed indigenously by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to revolutionize healthcare management and patient referral systems across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Inter-AIIMS Referral portal will leverage cutting-edge technologies, including facial recognition systems and automated workflows, to ensure seamless, secure, and transparent referral processes. It will significantly reduce waiting times, minimize manual errors, and create a more patient-centric healthcare experience. "By harnessing the power of technology, we can transform the medical sector and enhance the lives of millions," said JP Nadda, emphasizing the government's commitment to advancing healthcare innovation.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan Says Son Mark Shankar May Have Long-Term Impact of Smoke Inhalation After Singapore School Fire.

Commencing as a pilot project, it will initially connect AIIMS New Delhi and AIIMS Bilaspur, serving as a proof of concept for broader implementation across the entire network of AIIMS hospitals. The Ministry added that, 'This phase will serve as a critical testing ground to refine operational protocols and address practical challenges, laying the foundation for an integrated, nationwide system.'

By streamlining referral processes, authorized medical staff will gain enhanced capabilities to oversee slot bookings, institutional protocols, and communication channels, ensuring that patients receive timely, high-quality medical care. The initiative also aims to empower patients with access to secure systems that improve communication and provide clarity in navigating the referral process.

Also Read | Robbery Gone Wrong in Saharanpur: Thief Shoots and Kills Man After Mask Slips Off During Heist, Escapes With INR 5.9 Lakh in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

The system will integrate with the existing online portal for the allocation of Vishram Sadan at AIIMS, ensuring that patients not only receive medical care but also enjoy a comfortable and convenient stay at an affordable cost while away from home.

Union Minister JP Nadda added, 'The vision for optimized and accessible healthcare for all is evident in this initiative, underscoring the Ministry's dedication to achieving greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity in healthcare delivery.' (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)