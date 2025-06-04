New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, on Wednesday, expressed deep concern over the ongoing flood and landslide situation in several Northeastern states caused by incessant heavy rainfall, as per a release.

The Minister has been closely monitoring the situation and has assured full assistance from the Central Government to the affected states.

In this regard, Scindia personally reached out to the Chief Ministers of Sikkim and Assam, and the Governor of Manipur, to assess the situation and extend the Centre's unwavering support.

In a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, the Minister conveyed the Government's commitment to providing all possible aid. "We remain firmly committed to supporting the people of Sikkim in this challenging time," Scindia stated.

The DoNER Minister also spoke to the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and discussed the evolving situation in the state, assuring him of all necessary support from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He also held a conversation with the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, regarding the situation in the State and reiterated the Government's unwavering support to the affected people.

Taking to social media, the Minister posted on 'X' to express solidarity with the people of the Northeastern region and reaffirm the Centre's commitment to a swift and coordinated response.

Earlier in the day, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Scindia for assuring support over the relief and rehabilitation amid the flood situation in the state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said, "Grateful to Shri @JM_Scindia ji, Hon'ble Union Minister for DoNER, for his kind concern. A short while ago, he called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam and assured all possible support from the Central Government for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Assam deeply appreciates his gesture and solidarity during this challenging time."

The floods in Assam have claimed the lives of 12 people, with five more deaths attributed to landslides. According to the Assam Disaster Management, over 6.33 lakh people across 21 districts have been displaced, with rescue and relief operations underway. (ANI)

